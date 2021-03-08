Lawrence County reported another death and 18 new combined COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 186.
There were eight new cases reported Sunday and 10 on Monday.
Of the total cases, 15 were confirmed and three were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,172 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,648 confirmed and 1,524 probable. There were 79 new negative tests, totaling 18,325.
So far, 13,446 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 54 since Saturday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 6,035, an increase of 117.
There are 2,029,732 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 951,458 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with eight currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,176 new cases on Sunday (1,518) and Monday (1,658), bringing its total to 950,161.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 decreased to 5.7 percent from 6.3 percent.
There were 32 new deaths (25 on Saturday, seven on Sunday) across the state, bringing the total to 24,356.
