Lawrence County added 73 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
Of the new cases, 68 are confirmed and five are probable.
The county's case total stands at 2,153 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,683 confirmed and 470 probable cases.
The county on Friday set its single-day record with 77 new cases. The old record was set Wednesday with 76 cases.
The death count stayed at 66 on Saturday. In the month of November, 31 deaths have been reported for the county. The county also reported 104 new negative tests.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up one from Friday. There are five COVID-19 ventilators in use, down one from Friday. Seven adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, up one from Friday.
The state reported 8,053 new cases on Saturday. The statewide case total currently stands at 351,667 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 41 new deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 10,275. Of those deaths, 6,430 were residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 4,253 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 914 patients are in the intensive care unit and 465 COVID-19 ventilators in use.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 stood at 11.7 percent.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
