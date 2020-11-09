Lawrence County added 57 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The state Health Department issues two-day reports on Mondays accounting for information from Sunday and Monday.
Of the 57 new cases, 46 are considered confirmed, while 11 were considered probable cases. Lawrence County now stands at 1,296 cases, with 1,018 confirmed and 278 probable.
There were 145 new negative tests reported for the two-day period. The percent of positive tests is 9.07.
The death count stayed at 42 after increasing by two on Saturday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of one from Saturday. Two COVID-19 ventilators are in use.a
Statewide, Pennsylvania reported 2,909 new cases on Sunday and 3,402 new cases Monday for a two-day total of 6,311. The statewide total stands at 234,296. There were nine more deaths in the two-day report, bringing the total to 9,024.
