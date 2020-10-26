Lawrence County added 30 new confirmed positive cases in Monday's two-day report, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is now at 849 positive cases. Of the cases, 716 are confirmed and 133 are probable. There was one fewer probable case reported Monday. The Health Department releases dual reports for Sundays and Mondays on Monday afternoon.
The death count stayed at 34.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use. At Quality Life Services in New Castle, there are eight current cases among residents and two among employees. Those numbers are decreases of five and two, respectively, from Saturday.
The Health Department reported 1,666 additional positive cases on Sunday and 1,407 cases Monday for a cumulative increase of 3,073 to bring the statewide total to 195,695. The statewide death count increased by 12 on Sunday and seven on Monday to bring the total to 8,673.
