Lawrence County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, six were confirmed and 14 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,076 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,592 confirmed and 1,484 probable. There were 47 new negative tests, totaling 18,103.
The death count stayed at 184.
For the first time in 20 weeks, Lawrence County dropped into the moderate phase level of community transmission.
The county had been in the substantial phase — an advanced designation — since the week of Oct. 23. Community transmission is an index to better evaluate how widely the virus is spreading in a particular area. The moderate level means 10 to 100 people or 5 to 10 percent of people who tested positive out of 100,000. Substantial means 100 out of 100,000 people or 10 percent.
So far, 12,417 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 4,711 since Tuesday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 4,841, an increase of 237.
There are 1,761,703 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 791,815 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,577 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 938,411.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 decreased to 6.3 percent from 6.5 percent.
There were 69 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,169.
