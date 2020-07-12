HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 15 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
There were 12 new cases reported on Saturday and three more on Sunday, bringing the Lawrence County total to 174.
The county death count stayed at nine.
Further information on Sunday was unavailable from the health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.