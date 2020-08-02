HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added a 12th death on Saturday and increased its positive COVID-19 cases by five on Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County's positive case count stands at 343 cases. There were no new cases reported on Saturday. There are 298 confirmed and 45 probable cases. There were 4,886 negative tests reported in the county on Saturday, but information on negative tests was not available on Sunday. The 12th death is the first increase since the county added two last Friday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new positive cases reported among patients or employees. To date, there have been 41 employees test positive and 25 patients across eight facilities. Four deaths have occurred in these facilities. At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with none on a ventilator. That's a decrease from one ventilator in use on Saturday.
An additional 654 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Sunday, raising the statewide total to 113,590 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. Health officials reported five new deaths, raising the death toll to 7,209.
