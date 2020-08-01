HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added a 12th death on Saturday, but no new positive COVID-19 cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 338 cases. There were 4,886 negative tests reported in the county on Saturday. The 12th death is the first increase since the county added two last Friday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new positive cases reported among patients or employees. To date, there have been 41 employees test positive and 25 patients across eight facilities. At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with one on a ventilator.
An additional 888 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, raising the statewide total to 112,936 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. Health officials reported 15 new deaths, raising the death toll to 7,204.
