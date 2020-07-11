HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 12 new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 171 positive reported cases. That includes 148 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases, increases from Thursday of 13 and down one, respectively. There were 3,477 negative tests reported on Saturday in the county, a daily increase of 169.
There was an increase of five positive cases on Saturday from long-term care facilities to bring the total to 13. Two more employees tested positive in new information updated Saturday, bringing the total to five. Three had previously tested positive.
The county death count stayed at nine.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 813 new positive cases and had 17 new deaths reported. That brings the totals to 94,689 positive cases and 6,897 deaths.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 215 cases overnight, while Philadelphia County increased by 105.
The number of tests administered within the past 7 days between July 4 and July 10 is 132,648 with 5,135 positive test results.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away, and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 817,634 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
· Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
· 1 percent are ages 5-12;
· Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18;
· Nearly 8 percent are ages 19-24;
· 37 percent are ages 25-49;
· Nearly 24 percent are ages 50-64; and
· 26 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
· SW – Just over 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 26 percent of cases so far in July;
· SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;
· NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
· NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
· NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in July.
· SC – Just over 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,216 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,453 cases among employees, for a total of 21,669 cases at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,703 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,097 of the total cases are in health care workers.
