HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 11 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County, which is now up to 319 cases. Wednesday's increases includes 277 confirmed and 42 probable cases. Those are increases of seven confirmed and four probable cases. Two new deaths were reported in county long-term care facilities, although Lawrence County's death toll stayed at 11 after adding two on Friday. There were 4,660 negative tests reported in the county on Wednesday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were five new positive cases reported among employees. To date, there have been 41 employees test positive and 25 patients across seven facilities.
An additional 834 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, raising the statewide total to 110,218 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. Health officials reported 16 new deaths, raising the death toll to 7,162.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 125 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases.
