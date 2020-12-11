Lawrence County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, state health officials reported Friday.
Of the 105 new cases, 57 were confirmed and 48 probable.
The county’s case totals are 3,036 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,402 confirmed and 634 probable.
No new deaths were reported. The county death count remains at 87 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 19 so far during December. November saw 33 deaths in the county.
Lawrence County entered its seventh consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 23 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up by two from Thursday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there is one available ICU bed in the hospital out of a total of 12.
At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use. Five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 12,745 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 470,034.
There were 225 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 12,235. Out of the total deaths, 7,425 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 5,877 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
Of that number, 1,218 patients are in the intensive care unit and 651 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
The highest rate of cases are found among 20- to 29-year-olds totaling 85,551 cases statewide.
The lowest rate of cases are found among those between newborns to 9-year-olds (13,331) as well as over 100-year-olds (560).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.