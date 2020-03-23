Drive-through confessions at St. Camillus Church will take place again Tuesday.
Using the same format as was done Saturday, confessions will be heard from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the church parking lot. Participants will drive up beside a priest who is also in a vehicle, and who will not look at the person unless that person tells him that it is OK to do so.
(0) comments
