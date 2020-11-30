“You are positive.”
Those three words, heard Saturday, Oct. 24, just 15 minutes after I was tested for COVID-19, changed my life immediately and forever.
My head spun. As a newspaper publisher, I know the coronavirus has infected more than 2,100 people in Lawrence County, and killed 66 of them. But publishing the news and becoming part of it are quite different.
My immediate reaction was to go into mom-mode and worry first about my family. In mom-mode, I pretend I’m the strongest person on the planet, even though I know I’m not.
With those three words, I did, of course, consider my own future: What if I need a ventilator? What if I remain in the hospital? What if I die? What if…
But I tried not to go there. I didn’t want to frighten or worry people.
As I notified everyone, I felt a crushing weight of guilt, knowing I may have infected a family member or co-worker. I am, to put it mildly, protective of those I care about; now, I had unknowingly put those same people at risk. Thankfully, by some small miracle, no one in my circle contracted the virus.
In quarantine, I immediately separated from my family and the rest of the world. Knowing I needed to stay home, away from my office, just added to my guilt and anxiety.
I’m extremely independent and blessed with good health. Except to give birth to my two children, now 26 and 31, I’ve never been hospitalized. I’m not good at relying on other people, but I had to learn.
I was fortunate. People have died or suffered horribly from COVID-19. My symptoms were manageable from home. I was tired and drained, and felt as though someone were sitting on my chest.
I also lost my sense of taste and smell. I will never again take for granted the dreamy, refreshing taste of ice cream, or the tantalizing taste and smell of my husband’s lasagne. The coronavirus made eating mundane, a joyless task to maintain my strength and life.
I had prepared for none of this. I felt fine. After learning a co-worker had contracted the virus, I took a rapid test at iCare Medical in Monroeville, purely as a precaution, at the urging of my husband and a friend.
I was certain the test results would come back negative and I could go about my busines.
At the urgicare, I drove the car under a designated tent and called to announce my arrival.
Moments later, a health care worker, dressed in what looked like a hazmat suit, greeted me at the car window. She carried a swab that she inserted into my sinus canal: up, up, and up — so far up I thought it had poked my brain. My eyes watered, my sinuses cleared in seconds. I won’t say it was painful, but it was uncomfortable.
After word got out that I had tested positive, friends and family sent well-wishes and touching offers to help.
The same friend who urged me to get tested reminded me I needed to apply for a mail-in ballot. I had always voted in person, but now I couldn’t, and no way would I miss this election.
When my ballot finally arrived, I carefully followed instructions. I moistened the seal with a Clorox wipe, put on a mask and rubber gloves, and took the ballot directly to the post office.
After going through all that, I never expected the post-election efforts to toss out my vote.
After 14 days, I returned to work. I was back to normal, except I still had not regained my sense of smell.
As fate would have it, my ability to smell returned early this week, just in time for the turkey roasting on Thanksgiving morning. Owing to COVID-19, my husband and I limited our guests to my son and daughter.
It was a small gathering, but my attitude of gratitude was bigger than ever.
I am blessed with an amazingly loving and supportive husband and family. I have thoughtful and caring friends and co- workers. I couldn’t have made it without them.
Every day for the rest of my life, three small words will make me appreciate and thank them even more.
Sharon Sorg is the publisher of the New Castle News.
