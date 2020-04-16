Clarion University of Pennsylvania has crafted a resource document with a holistic approach to student care, for those who may be struggling to adjust to remote learning settings.
Clarion University’s student resource one-sheeter is strategically organized in a one-stop diagram. Direct contact information for the University’s Academic Support Center is provided, along with links to articles for managing stress and anxiety, finding an online tutor, tips for setting an at-home study schedule, and more.
Links to websites such as the Center for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health promote the consumption of credible and up-to-date information on the virus, while a comprehensive list of downloadable applications offer a simple way for students to take mental health into their own hands.
The document is included with this article.
