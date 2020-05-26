A food distribution scheduled for Wednesday at Cascade Park is expected to service up to 1,000 families.
The Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania are sponsoring the drive-thru food giveaway, which begins at noon.
Volunteers will distribute nearly 4,000 boxes of food to anyone in need during the coronavirus crise.
Each family will receive boxes containing milk, dairy products, dry goods and fresh produce. The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers.
Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first served basis.
