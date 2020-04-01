The president of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
Stan Kosciuszko is in the intensive care unit at Butler Memorial Hospital and has made improvements each of the last couple days, the chamber said in an emailed update Wednesday night. The chamber asked that people keep Kosciuszko in their prayers at this time.
Butler County, as of Wednesday, is reporting 64 cases of the coronavirus, including two deaths.
