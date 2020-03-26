Butler County Community College announced Thursday it has indefinitely postponed its May 13 commencement, and ceremonies recognizing graduates of its Nursing, R.N., programs, as a precautionary measure intended to protect the safety, health and well-being of graduates, faculty, staff and the community with regard to COVID-19.
Students eligible to graduate this spring will receive their degrees or certificates by mail. Registered nursing graduates will also receive by mail the lapel pins marking their completion of BC3’s associate in applied science degree program.
Pinning ceremonies were to be held on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township on May 7, and at BC3 @ Brockway on May 8 for the first graduates of a Nursing, R.N., program that debuted at BC3’s additional location in Jefferson County in 2018.
BC3 may hold 2020 commencement and pinning ceremonies in later months.
