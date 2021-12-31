December 2021 will close with Lawrence County reporting another COVID-19 death, marking it as the deadliest month of the year.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania set records for new COVID-19 cases in a single day and for a month on Friday as the state Department of Health registered 23,268 cases.
There are now 334 total virus deaths to date, with 40 coming in December. January was the second-highest month with virus deaths with 38. In November, 32 people died.
There were also 149 confirmed and 91 probable cases reported Friday for Lawrence County. No new information was reported Thursday, so these numbers are from two days worth of data.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 14,299 cases (9,978 confirmed, 4,561 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 15 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 45,606 partial vaccine doses have been administered and 41,430 full doses have been given out.
Statewide, 7,719,422 partial vaccinations have been administered and 6,925,159 full doses have been given out.
It was the third consecutive day Pennsylvania set a single-day record and the fourth time in eight days. Friday's record pushed the state total for December to 299,504, shattering the record of 278,236 cases set last December.
It was the 10th time this month with more than 10,000 new cases in a single day and the fifth day in a row.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases now sits at 14,090, the highest at any point in the 22-month pandemic and more than double what it was a Thanksgiving.
More than 14.5 percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID cases since March 2020 have come in December.
Statewide, 66 new deaths were reported. According to the CDC, 74.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
