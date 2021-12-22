FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for Dec. 22
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|204,913
|9,838
|48
|Total cases
|51,324,667
|1,913,959
|13,966
|New deaths
|2,179
|197
|1
|Total deaths
|807,397
|35,783
|326
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 326. There have been 32 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 31 confirmed and eight probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,966 cases (9,609 confirmed, 4,348 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (130 cumulative) and 59 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (984 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 45,060 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 121 from Tuesday.
There have been 41,088 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 22 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,871,850.
So far, 7,595,718 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, up two from Tuesday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on ventilators.
The state Health Department reported 9,838 new cases and 168 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,913,959 and 35,783.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.