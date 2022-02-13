Lawrence County reported another COVID -19 death Saturday.
The county death count is now to 390, with 13 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to drop statewide on Sunday.
The Department of Health registered 2,402 new COVID cases, the fewest new cases since late August 2021. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, the number of new daily cases in Pennsylvania dropped by 48 percent, while the number of deaths linked to coronavirus dropped by 30 percent. Hospitalizations are down 24 percent.
The rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 3,538, after peaking at 28,685 a month ago.
The DOH did not add COVID-related deaths to the statewide total on Sunday.
There were 36 new confirmed and no probable cases reported for the weekend.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,580 cases (12,858 confirmed, 5,722 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported four adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,305 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 48 from Friday.
So far, 42,767 full doses have been given out, up 55 from Friday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 954 partial doses (up five) and 777 (up six) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,139,074 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,183,379 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,139,685.
