COVID-19 update for Feb. 18
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|2,903
|7
|Total cases
|2,738,475
|18,642
|New deaths
|69
|1
|Total deaths
|42,686
|398
|Vaccination rate
|72.7%
|62.4%
Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Friday, state health officials said.
The county death count is now to 398, with 21 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were seven confirmed and no probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,642 cases (12,904 confirmed, 5,738 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients, down one from Thursday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,378 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 15 from Thursday.
So far, 42,856 full doses have been given out, up 20 from Thursday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 962 partial doses and 797 full doses (up one) have been administered.
Statewide, 8,156,688 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,204,296 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,163,534.
The state Department of Health registered fewer than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 10th consecutive day on Friday, adding another 2,903 cases to the statewide total.
Statewide the were 69 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,985 after peaking at 28,685 on Jan 12.
