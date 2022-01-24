FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for Jan. 24
|State
|County
|New cases
|9,331
|74
|Total cases
|2,581,831
|17,632
|New deaths
|22
|1
|Total deaths
|39,560
|369
|Vaccination rate
|71.4%
|61.6%
Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Monday.
The county death count is now to 369, with 35 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 49 new confirmed cases in the county and 45 probable cases reported Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,632 cases (12,113 confirmed, 5,519 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 16 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,833 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 28 from Sunday.
So far, 42,261 full doses have been given out, up 12 from Sunday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 902 partial doses (an increase of seven) and 666 (an increase of two) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,023,398 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,071,610 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,978,266.
Pennsylvania recorded fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since late December as state data continued a trend of smaller increases on Mondays.
The Department of Health registered 9,331 new cases on Monday, the first time since Dec. 26, 2021 with fewer than 10,000 cases. The state also recorded 22 COVID-related deaths.
Monday marked the fourth consecutive day the new case count has declined.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide continued their decline on Monday, with 90 fewer patients being treated for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.