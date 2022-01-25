FROM STAFF REPORTS
Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Tuesday.
The county death count is now to 370, with 36 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 33 new confirmed cases in the county and 20 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,685 cases (12,146 confirmed, 5,539 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 15 COVID-19 patients, down one from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,860 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 27 from Monday.
So far, 42,285 full doses have been given out, up 14 from Monday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 905 partial doses (an increase of three) and 672 (an increase of six) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,031,058 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,076,752 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,989,842.
The Department of Health registered 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the number of hospitalizations continued to decline statewide.
Statewide, Health officials recorded 189 deaths on Tuesday, the largest one-day increase in five days.
