Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Wednesday, state health officials said.
There have now been four deaths reported for March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were five confirmed and two probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,761 cases (12,982 confirmed, 5,779 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are five COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,507 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 15 from Tuesday. So far, 42,064 full doses have been given out, up 25 from Tuesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 978 (up one) partial doses and 836 (up four) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,190,514 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,245,380 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,216,129.
