COVID-19 update for Dec. 16
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|7,358
|30
|Total cases
|1,850,578
|13,652
|New deaths
|105
|1
|Total deaths
|35,095
|320
Lawrence County reported one more COVID-19 death on Thursday while UPMC Jameson is back to a more than 30 virus patients, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 320. There have been 26 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 24 confirmed and six probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,652 cases (9,418 confirmed, 4,234 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, there were 16 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (124 cumulative) and 65 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (925 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,549 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 59 from Wednesday.
There have been 40,833 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 29 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,825,214.
So far, 7,488,833 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 31 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 7,358 new cases and 105 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,850,578 cases and 35,095 deaths.
