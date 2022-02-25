Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Friday, state health officials said.
The county death count is now to 402, with 25 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 12 confirmed and no probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,727 cases (12,957 confirmed, 5,770 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are five COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed. There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,456 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 12 from Thursday. So far, 42,991 full doses have been given out, up 19 from Thursday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 972 (up one) partial doses and 830 (up eight) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,178,714 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,228,722 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,195,513.
On Friday, the state Department of Health registered 1,583 new cases, the 15th consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,006, the lowest since mid-August.
Only once in the last 12 days has the state recorded more than 4,000 new cases in a day.
Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the CDC, Pennsylvania has seen a 31 percent drop in cases, a 16 percent drop in deaths and a 20 percent drop in hospitalizations.
State Health officials added 79 deaths to the total on Friday.
