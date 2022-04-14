COVID-19 update for April 14
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,641
|6
|Total cases
|2,793,891
|18,954
|New deaths
|23
|1
|Total deaths
|44,464
|414
|Vaccination rate
|73.6%
|63.0%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Thursday, state health officials said.
The death count is now to 414. There have been two deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were two new confirmed and four probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,954 cases (13,102 confirmed, 5,854 probable).
The Department of Health added 1,641 new cases, the highest total since more than 2,500 were registered on Feb. 26. Six times in the last eight days there have been at least 1,000 new cases recorded statewide in a single day. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 1,055. The last time it was more than 1,000 cases per day was March 7.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,848 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 16.
So far, 43,525 full doses have been given out, up 39.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 983 partial doses and 868 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,281,249 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,345,837 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,343,491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.