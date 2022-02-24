COVID-19 update for Feb. 24
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,816
|9
|Total cases
|2,751,352
|18,715
|New deaths
|67
|1
|Total deaths
|43,069
|401
|Vaccination rate
|72.7%
|62.4%
Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county death count is now to 401, with 24 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were nine confirmed and no probable cases reported Thursday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,715 cases (12,945 confirmed, 5,770 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are six COVID-19 patients, down two from Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,444 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 12 from Wednesday. So far, 42,972 full doses have been given out, up 28 from Wednesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 971 partial doses and 824 (up 10) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,175,331 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,224,922 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,190,553.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania dropped to their lowest levels in six months on Thursday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health registered 1,816 new cases, the 14th consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,254, the lowest since mid-August. Only once in the last 11 days has the state recorded more than 4,000 new cases in a single day.
Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the CDC, Pennsylvania has seen a 29 percent drop in cases, a 23 percent drop in deaths and a 25 percent drop in hospitalizations.
