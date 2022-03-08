COVID-19 update for March 8
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|966
|15
|Total cases
|2,765,051
|18,808
|New deaths
|92
|1
|Total deaths
|43,692
|408
|Vaccination rate
|72.8%
|62.5%
Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The death count is now to 408. There have been six deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 10 confirmed and five probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,808 cases (13,012 confirmed, 5,789 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,582 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of four from Monday. So far, 42,118 full doses have been given out, up four from Monday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 989 partial doses and 844 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,204,846 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,260,170 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,236,370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.