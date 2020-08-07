HARRISBURG — Another person from Lawrence County has died from COVID-19, Pennsylvania health officials reported Friday.
The death is the third in two days, fourth in seven days and 15th overall since the state started tracking information in March. Six new cases were reported in the county Friday, bringing the total to 389. That includes 333 confirmed and 56 probable cases, increases of two and four, respectively. There were 5,284 negative tests reported in the county on Thursday, an increase of 89.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, four more patients tested positive for the virus. To date, there have been 47 employees and 36 patients test positive across eight facilities. Seven deaths have occurred in these facilities. At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with none on a ventilator.
An additional 758 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Thursday, raising the statewide total to 117,279 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. The death count is 7,297 after 15 more deaths were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.