HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro is announcing the launch of ‘PA CARE Package’, Pennsylvania’s consumer relief initiative.
‘PA CARE Package’ is focused on partnering with banks and financial institutions across the Commonwealth to ensure Pennsylvania consumers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for economic relief.
This Pennsylvania program will implement and expand on the recently passed CARES Act to protect Pennsylvania consumers.
Under the ‘PA CARE Package’ initiative, banks and financial institutions will be working with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to offer additional important protections for consumers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always stood up for Pennsylvania consumers and that’s why we reached out to PNC and asked them to do more during this crisis. I commend PNC, the Commonwealth’s largest bank, for stepping up for Pennsylvanians and we will continue to push other banks and financial institutions in our Commonwealth to make these same commitments, said Attorney General Shapiro.
“We are going to beat this crisis, but to do so Pennsylvanians and our small businesses need to know their rights and utilize the resources available to them during this time of need. Pennsylvanians needs to stay focused on keeping their families safe and healthy and these efforts by banks and financial institutions will provide important relief.” said Attorney General Shapiro.
“I applaud the work of Attorney General Shapiro and the extraordinary effort already being made by the financial services industry throughout Pennsylvania to accommodate borrowers and customers during these difficult times,” said Governor Wolf. “We need to provide relief for Pennsylvanians, and my administration including the Department of Banking and Securities will work with Attorney General Shapiro to help people who are struggling at this difficult time.”
To commit to the ‘PA CARE Package’ initiative, financial institutions and banks must offer additional assistance to Pennsylvanians facing financial hardship due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expansion of small and medium business loan availability
90-day grace period for mortgages (at least)
90-day grace period for other consumer loans such as auto loans
90-day window for relief from fees and charges such as late, overdraft fees
Foreclosure, eviction, or motor vehicle repossession moratorium for 60 days
No adverse credit reporting for accessing relief on consumer loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.