A 54th Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19, while 70 more cases were reported over the last two days.
The state Health Department issues two-day reports on Mondays accounting for information from Sunday and Monday.
In Lawrence County, there were 51 new confirmed and 19 new probable cases to bring the total to 1,535 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 1,241 are confirmed and 354 are probable. Lawrence County reported 176 negative cases Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Two COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
The county entered its fourth straight week of the substantial phase of level of community transmission. It entered in late October. The Health Department recommends fully virtual learning when in the substantial phase and recommends reentry into in-person instruction when out of the substantial phase for two consecutive weeks.
The state reported 9,675 new cases, with 5,199 on Sunday and 4,476 on Monday, bringing the total to 269,613 since the beginning of the pandemic. Additionally, there are 2,440 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 531 patients are in the intensive care unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The statewide percent positivity last week was 9.6 percent. In Lawrence County, it's 10.32 percent.
