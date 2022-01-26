COVID-19 update for Jan. 26
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|12,748
|86
|Total cases
|2,605,439
|17,783
|New deaths
|183
|1
|Total deaths
|39,932
|371
|Vaccination rate
|71.4%
|61.6%
Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Wednesday.
The county death count is now up to 371, with 37 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 90 new confirmed cases in the county and four fewer probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,783 cases (12,236 confirmed, 5,535 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 18 COVID-19 patients, up three from Tuesday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with eight staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,897 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 37 from Tuesday.
So far, 42,319 full doses have been given out, up 34 from Tuesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 914 partial doses (an increase of nine) and 681 (an increase of nine) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,040,139 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,083,543 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,002,714.
The Department of Health added 12,748 new cases on Wednesday, the largest one-day increase this week. Statewide, Health officials recorded 183 deaths on Wednesday as the state approaches 40,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.