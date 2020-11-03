A 36th Lawrence County resident died from COVID-19 as Pennsylvania health officials reported Tuesday the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.
The death is the second in Lawrence County since Saturday. The Health Department reported 2,875 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase of cases. It brought the statewide total to 214,871. There were 32 more deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 8,855.
Lawrence County added 19 new confirmed positive cases on Tuesday and two probable cases for an overall increase of 21 new cases. The total case count is 1,024. There were 9,750 negative tests reported Tuesday, an increase of 77.
The death count stayed at 34.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use. At Quality Life Services in New Castle, there are four current cases among residents and none among employees.
