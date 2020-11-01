Another Lawrence County resident died because of COVID-19, Pennsylvania health officials reported Saturday.
The death count now stands at 35. It is the first virus-related death since Oct. 24.
Lawrence County also added 25 new confirmed positive cases.
The county is now at 947 positive cases. Of the cases, 789 are confirmed and 158 are probable, increases of 25 and 11, respectively. There were 9,538 negative tests reported Saturday, an increase of 85.
The state no longer issues reports on Sundays, instead issuing two reports on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use.
There have been 13,345 total cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds. Of that, 1,183 occurred between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.
The state Health Department reported 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 208,027. There were 28 more deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 8,812.
