COVID-19 update for Dec. 3
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New casesTotal casesNew deathsTotal deaths
|138,48948,767,3291,235783,215
|10,1271,763,7969733,746
|8212,9101300
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 300. There have been six deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 45 confirmed and 82 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 12,910 cases (8,916 confirmed, 3,994 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (108 cumulative) and 54 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (860 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 43,446 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 145 from Thursday.
There have been 40,066 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 62 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,664,274, which is 69.5 of all residents 18 and older.
So far, 7,266,198 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 18 COVID-19 patients, up four from Thursday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The statewide percent of tests returning positive increased this week to 12.1 percent from 11.7 percent.
The state Health Department reported 10,127 new cases and 97 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,763,796 and 33,746.
