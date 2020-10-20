Another Lawrence County resident died of COVID-19, marking the second straight day a death was reported in the county.
The death count for the county now stands at 26.
Overall, Lawrence County added 18 new cases on Tuesday, health officials reported. The county is now at 741 positive cases. Of the cases, 633 are confirmed and 106 are probable, increases of 12 and six, respectively.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of one since Monday. There are still two COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In nine Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were five new patients and four new employees who tested positive for the virus. According to Health Department information, 117 patients and 80 employees have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Health Department data.
The Health Department reported 1,557 new cases in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 184,872 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 26 new deaths reported Sunday and eight on Monday. The statewide death count stands at 8,533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.