Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Monday, according to Pennsylvania health officials.
The death count for the county now stands at 25.
Overall, Lawrence County added five new cases on Sunday and 15 new cases Monday. The state Health Department no longer issues reports on Sundays, instead issuing dual reports on Monday.
The county is now at 723 positive cases. Of the cases, 621 are confirmed and 102 are probable. All 20 cases on Sunday and Monday were considered confirmed.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are still two COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In nine Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were eight new patients and four new employees who tested positive for the virus. According to Health Department information, 112 patients and 76 employees have tested positive for the virus.
Eight people have died in these facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.
