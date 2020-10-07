HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported its 23rd death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Pennsylvania health officials said.
The death is the first since Sept. 23.
The county reported four new cases, three of which were confirmed, in Wednesday's report. The county now is at 568 total cases, with 497 confirmed and 71 considered probable. There have been 8,033 negative test results since the beginning of the pandemic.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of one. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 72 patients and 56 employees have tested positive for the virus, an increase of one patient on Tuesday. Eight people have died in these facilities.
