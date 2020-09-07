HARRISBURG — A 21st Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19 on Monday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The death is the third in the last four days after fatalities were reported on Friday and Sunday.
The county added no new cases on Monday. One probable case is now confirmed. The county is at 414 confirmed and 60 probable cases for a total of 474.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,886 negative tests.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from one on Sunday. There are two ventilators in use, up from zero on Sunday.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 547 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Monday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 139,863 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 20 new deaths reported Monday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,780.
