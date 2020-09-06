HARRISBURG — A 20th Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The death is the second in two days.
The county added four new cases over the weekend, both of which were confirmed. The county is now up to 413 confirmed and 61 probable cases for a total of 474.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,869 negative tests.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized, down from three on Friday. That patient is not on a ventilator. On Friday, one patient was on a ventilator.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 691 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Sunday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 139,316 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 18 new deaths were reported Saturday and none on Sunday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,760.
