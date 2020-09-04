HARRISBURG — A 19th Lawrence County resident has died due to COVID-19, Pennsylvania health officials reported on Friday.
The death is the first since Aug. 26 and seventh in the last month.
The county added two new cases on Friday, both of which were confirmed. The county is now up to 408 confirmed and 62 probable cases for a total of 470.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,818 negative tests, an increase of 58 from Thursday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One patient is on a ventilator, an increase from Thursday.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 891 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Friday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 137,662 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 10 new deaths were reported Thursday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,742.
