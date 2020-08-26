HARRISBURG — An 18th Lawrence County resident has died due to COVID-19, Pennsylvania health officials reported on Wednesday.
The death is the second since Saturday.
The county added two new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the total to 445 — which includes 389 confirmed and 56 probable, an increase of one in each category. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,461 negative tests, an increase of 47 since Tuesday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of one from Tuesday. One of them is on a ventilator.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, one more employee tested positive, according to Wednesday's information, bringing the cumulative total to 51. Among patients, 41 so far have tested positive. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 501 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Wednesday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 130,536 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 19 new death were reported Wednesday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,624.
