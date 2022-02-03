Pitcher/Shortstop
I think he's looking to be a two way for right now. I don't think there's been any determination yet by the coaching staff or cooper so I think he s looking to do both.
I know that he did, I know with one of the teams he played for in the summer, they're pretty well known and travel quite a bit so I knew he had some offers especially from schools down south.
Cooper did the smart thing which was finding the best fit for him.
I think he found a good opportunity for himself there and it was mutual he was invested in them and they were in vested in him.
With cooper outside of just the tools that he has, the part of the game that he brings at least for us, as a newer coach and things that youre looking for,
you're looking for a model what your players want to do. Its all the things youd say about a player.
There's an intelligence to the game his IQ and the way he sees the game and hes' at another level.
Everybody has the same type of tools when you get to div i
The first game he had we were playing union a play you'd only see in elementary.
There's things that you would want players to pickup on and without saying it to cooper he notices. Things like that not necessarily coached.
He has the ability to use his tools that I think em is going to enjoy watching for sure.
He was our Monday starter so he threw every monday. He had six total starts in the season.
I think he ended up with .055 ERA. I think that was on purpose. For our situation last year we didnt have much of an offseason with covid.
He mightve been shortedd a couple starts where others in lc had more starts. Cooper did everything we needed him to do and then some on the mound.
He's just a fierce competitor and its funny because it doesnt change. He pitches the same way he plays shortstop.
He brings that to every aspect of the game. His baseball awareness and him on the mound hes able to navigate the game a way that is next level.
You could see that between a typical high school player and a player going to Division I
I have the benefit of teaching him and seeing him in the building he's quiet and handles his business and works hard He is everything you watn out of a ball player.
.Not really scouting went down.
