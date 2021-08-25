ONGOING
WALKING TOURS OF CASCADE PARK: 9 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4. Sponsored by Pleasant Hill Historians. $10 per person. Participants should meet at the park’s dance pavilion. Benefits the Lawrence County Historical Society. Register at phhist.com/shop.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
AUGUST
DOWNTOWN SUMMER CONCERT: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27, Riverwalk Park, 214 E. Washington St. Series finale features Youngstown’s Total Package (R&B, Motown, rock and oldies).
BAND JAM GRASS ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL: Aug. 27-28, Cooper’s Lake Campground, 205 Currie Road, Slippery Rock. $25 in advance, $30 at gate, 17 and under free. (888)-71-TICKETS or www.showclix.com/event/TheBandJam2021.
SOUNDS OF SUMMER CONCERT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater, 435 S. New Castle St., New Wilmington, featuring Westminster College alumni and friends. Food from New Wilmington Rotary Annual BBQ.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH GIVE-AWAY: Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Holy Spirit Adoration Chapel, North Beaver Street, across from St. Mary Church. Free items that have been removed from storage areas, including kitchenware, china, furniture, decorations and more.
CHICK-FIL-A FOOD TRUCK: Noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Sponsored by the Lois Morris Circle. Proceeds benefit missions.
VENDOR AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Marti Park, 969 Phillips School Road, Wilmington Township. Homemade Amish doughnuts and ice cream, locally grown fruits and vegetables, mums and other fall decorations, Amish vendors, crafts, holiday decorations, a raffle baskets of gift items or gift certificates from local stores or restaurants. Proceeds go towards the new inclusive playground with toddler area.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL CARNIVAL, COMMUNITY DAY AND BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 28, West North Street Playground, 527 W. North St. Multi-city basketball tournament, music, free food, vendors, school supplies, and COVID-19 vaccines. Tickets will be sold for carnival-like activities for all ages. Free haircuts for children will be provided by local barbers and beauticians. After sundown, St. Luke’s parking lot at 603 Harbor St. will convert into a drive-in movie theater with free popcorn and a movie. The events are open to the public.
PEARSON PARK MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, 179 Pearson Park Drive, featuring Red Coat Brass Band in the gazebo. Take a lawn chair or blanket.
MEMORIES CAR CRUISE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29, downtown New Castle. (724) 652-8217.
EMT TRAINING COURSE: 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting Aug. 30, Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, 750 Phelps Way. Classes end Feb. 9. Upon completion, students will be tested by the state Department of Health. For more information, call the EMS Lawrence County Council Office at (724) 202-7105
SEPTEMBER
BACK TO THE 50’S WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3-5, Cascade Park. Auto show, live entertainment, food, automotive vendors. $5 per person. (724) 333-2913.
NEW CASTLE CLASS OF 1971 REUNION: Classmates and guests will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 3 at Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road. Pizza, wings and salad will be served with a cash bar. Reservations, along with a $10 donation per person, are requested by Aug. 20. Cash or checks made payable to Larry Kelly may be sent to Larry Kelly Esq., LGKG P.C., 315 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101, Attn: Class of 1971 Reunion. Any classmates knowing the whereabouts of other class members are asked to share information about the event.
UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 9, Cascade Park. A day of volunteer community service, starting with breakfast at the Cascade Park dance pavilion. Reservations: mirathompson@uwlawcty.org
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP AND FRIENDS DINNER: Sept. 9 at the Cascade Park Pavilion. Honoring Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler. Social time is 6 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and program by Vogler about former District Attorney John Powers. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the society at 408 N. Jefferson St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, by phone at (724) 658-4022, or on the website at www.lawrencechs.com. No tickets sold at the door. Program ads due by Aug. 31. All current health guidelines will be followed.
NESHANNOCK CLASS OF 1970: 50th class reunion plus one, Sept. 10-12, Cedar Farm Inn, New Wilmington. For more information or reservations, contact John Russo at jrusso1331@gmail.com. Class Facebook page is “The Dimensions of 1970.”
FREE COFFEE HOUSE CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., featuring New Wilmington Presbyterian Church Praise and Worship Band.
ELLWOOD HISTORICAL SOCIETY DINNER: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Connoquenessing Country Club. $25 per person. Menu choices are Tuscan chicken stuffed with ham, spinach and mozzarella cheese in a sun-dried tomato sauce; breaded cod piccata with artichokes, onion, capers and tomato white lemon burre; and sirloin medallions with peppers, onions and mushrooms. Meal choices and checks can be taken or mailed to the society at 310 Fifth St., Ellwood City, PA 16117, no later than Aug. 27. Area athletes will be recognized. Marino Parascenzo of Franklin Township will be the speaker.
EVERYTHING ‘90S WINE TRAIL: Sept. 17-18, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. https://novadestinations.square.site
CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF NEIL DIAMOND: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Cost: $33. (724) 946-7354.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. For table rentals, call Mary Ann at (724) 971-8539.
HILL STOMP COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT: Sept. 25, on the lawn of Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. (724) 652-2882. Gates open at 3 p.m. Music by Michael Christopher and Kelly Jeanne along with beer and food trucks include Cowboy Concessions and Truckin’ Triangles. Tickets are $35 by reservation only and are available at hoytartcenter.org/HillStomp.
JD EICHER BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater, New Wilmington. Live music, Dinner Bell Farm food truck.
WOOFSTOCK: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Cascade Park. Fall festival sponsored by the Lawrence County Humane Society. Basket raffle, carnival games and food, bake sale, face painting. Dogs attending must be dog-friendly and people-friendly, must be on a leash, have rabies vaccine and a license. Free admission.
30TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY POLISH DAY: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Cascade Park. Traditional ethnic food from Krakus Deli, music by Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push. Adults $15, children 16 and under free.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free. (724) 652-8969.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.