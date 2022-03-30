MARCH
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
FISH FRY: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, April 1, 8 and 15, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine-in or take-out. Cod dinner including choice of side, cole slaw, roll and dessert, $15. Fish sandwich with coleslaw, $10. A sides platter of zucchini fries, mac and cheese, green beans, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw, $12. Extra sides with a dinner are $3.50 each. Brownies, $1. Soft drinks, coffee and bottled water will be available. To phone in an order, call (724) 658-3990 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays.
FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.
LENTEN FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1 and 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
LENTEN FISH FRY LUNCH TAKE-OUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 and 8, St. James Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-3498 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays to order. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Fish sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, cookies, all for $10. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; and haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY: 11 am. Fridays through April 8, New Jerusalem Church, 1701 Moravia Street. (624) 656-6833.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. March 31, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Eagle Scout project for Christian Golub of Neshannock Troop 743. Especially need are those with blood types O+, O-, A-, and B- to consider donating as Power Red donors. To register, call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FIRSTALLIANCENC.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES FOR KIDS: “Mutts Gone Nuts,” 6:30 p.m. March 31, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Family friendly comedy dog spectacular. (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 3, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Adults, $ 10; children $5; age 2 and under, free. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, french toast, juices, milk, coffee and tea. See www.hsplc.org for full details
TIMBERDOODLE FLUTTER: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 7, Moraine State Park, Pavilion No. 7 McDanel’s Launch Area (North Shore). Short hike and presentation on the American Woodcock, also known as the timberdoodle, night partridge, bigeye, bogsucker or mudsnipe. Guest speaker Jeff Herrick, habitat management biologist with the Wildlife Management Institute, who is spearheading the habitat work at Moraine, will provide information on funding availability for wildlife habitat practices on private land. After the presentation, set out on a short hike in search of woodcock, perhaps to see the aerial acrobatics of their spring mating ritual, the “Timberdoodle Flutter.” Attendees should take binoculars, warm clothes and field footwear. Weather dependent. Pre-registration required. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
“DECLINE BY DESIGN”: presentation by Christopher Merola, political consultant with Red Momentum Strategies and state director of the Pennsylvania Faith and Freedom Coalition, 7 p.m. April 7, Faith Gospel Chapel, 1725 Perry Highway (Route 19), Volant. For more information, call (724) 924-2830 or (724) 856-9201.
PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 9, Hutchison Community Center, Pearson Park. Adults, $8; children under 12, $5. Sponsored by the Neshannock Lions Club.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. April 9, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children 4 to 10, $5; and under 3, free.
CANDY FEST: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road.
