DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 22, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month October (June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JUNE
DISCOVER PORTERS COVE PADDLE: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 15, Porters Cove Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Guided ecotour of Porters Cove. Learn about the history behind the cove’s name, what existed here before the park, the tributaries flowing into the lake and the flora and fauna. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear will be provided, or bring your own. Lifejackets are required. Reservations are required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 15, St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Renova Music Festival faculty artists’ concert. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
FIREFLIES!: 8 to 9:30 p.m. June 16, Pavilion 1, Pleasant Valley Loop, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn about fireflies’ unique lives and how you can help scientists by observing fireflies in your own backyard. Families construct a craft together, then go in search of fireflies.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 16, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Renova Music Festival young artist chamber ensembles. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
“SISTAS, THE MUSICAL”: June 16-18, New Castle Playhouse Annex Theatre, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Chamber Orchestra. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
•RISING STARS THEATRE CAMP: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Performance June 24. For ages 7 to 18. Week-long theater experience with vocal, dance and general theater instruction. Tuition is $200 with payment due by June 19. Calling (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit newcastleplayhouse.org.
