JANUARY
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 10, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Home Helpers Home Care will be conducting open interviews for Caregivers and CNAs. No appointment necessary; come dressed for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus route. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan 12, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Jan. 10. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
MISSIONARY IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE VISIT: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 17, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Contact Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or cfrank@hsplc.org. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; ages 4 to 8, $5; ages 3 and under, free.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from ComForCare Home Care will be conducting open interviews for Caregivers in Lawrence County. No appointment necessary; come dressed for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus route. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes french toast, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 27-28, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. Call (724) 654-2322 by Jan. 24 to order. $7 a quart.
FEBRUARY
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
PAINT ‘N SIP: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Paint a spring scene for $38 per person with proceeds benefiting the Lawrence County Penn State Alumni Scholarship Fund. BYOB. Water, soft drinks and painting supplies included. Registration required with payment prior to Feb. 10. Checks made payable to Penn State Alumni-Lawrence County Chapter should be mailed to Eleanor DeAntonio, 114 W. Sheridan Ave., New Castle, PA 16105. For questions, text or call Tom Show at (724) 856-2255 and leave a message.
MARCH
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 24-April 2, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
MAY
“DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL”: May 5-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
