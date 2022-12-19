ONGOING
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 24, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. $5 per car.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
DECEMBER
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20, representatives from Harmony Castings LLC in Butler County will be conducting open interviews for laborer positions at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St. Free parking; on the bus line; no appointment necessary. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
WINTER HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 20, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Explore the Pleasant Valley Trail as it travels through the South Shore with woods, hills and views of Lake Arthur. Moderate hike of about two miles. Dress for the weather, bring water and snacks and wear sturdy footwear. Meet by the open restroom at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, about a half mile past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville. Severe weather or dangerous road conditions automatically cancel event. Reservations required. Click the “register” button at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ Confirmation and meeting location details will be emailed when registration is completed.
HOLIDAY FILM AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.”
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 20. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 22, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooge” (Musical starring Albert Finney).
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 23, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snow Man” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 24, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Boy Called Christmas.”
CANDLE LIGHT SERVICE: 7 p.m. Dec. 24, Center Presbyterian Church, corner of Center Church Road and Route 388. Scripture reading and carol singing with Dr. Randy Stringer bringing the message. Open to all.
FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 25, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Dine in, curbside pickup or delivery available. Orders taken until Dec. 23. Call Laurie at (724) 657-4328.
FILM AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Thor Love and Thunder.”
NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Movie: “National Treasure.” Admission free, concessions available.
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 27. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29-30, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. $5 per car.
JANUARY
FIRST DAY HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 1, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Two-mile hike on trail rated easy open to all ages and friendly dogs on leashes. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather and bring drink and snacks. Severe or dangerous weather cancels event. Reservations required. Click the “register” button at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ Confirmation and meeting location details will be emailed when registration is completed.
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Jan. 3. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Jan. 6, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration, confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan 12, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Jan. 10. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
MISSIONARY IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE VISIT: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 17, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Contact Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or cfrank@hsplc.org. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
MAY
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.