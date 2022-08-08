ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
AUGUST
FREE EYE CARE CLINIC: for children ages 5-18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 9, Croton worship site of Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Provided by the Vision to Learn mobile eye care clinic. Free exams and children needing glasses will receive them free of charge. Space is limited and children must be registered in advance. To make an appointment, call Sally Vernon at (724) 730-6688.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 7 p.m. Aug. 9 , New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by Lawrence County Community Band. Food by Pizza Joe’s.
USED BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and Boy Scout Troop 733. Sales benefit the Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 12-13, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
CHILDREN’S SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, Hoyt Center for the Arts. Live performances, interactive art and crafts, face painting, caricatures, mini golf, tie dye and more. Visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
190th ANNIVERSARY OF EDINBURG CHRISTIAN CHURCH: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the church, 186 Clay St. Cookout with hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and more followed by a showing of the movie “Church People.” Free. RSVP to (330) 301-2911 or (724) 466-2482. Rain date is Aug. 20.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Space Jam,” 8:30 p.m. Aug 13, New Wilmington Borough Park. Take your own blankets and chairs.
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 12-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HILL-CON PARANORMAL CONVENTION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Speakers, vendors, gallery reading, building tours. (724) 657-6934.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. Aug 13, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Allegheny Brass Band. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is Best Eats and Treats. Car cruise from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 with DJ Greg Marshall.
COMMUNITY DAY AT PEARSON PARK: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Rapid Tappets car cruise, kids’ inflatable slides, games, sidewalk chalk, food truck, YMCA games, craft, toy and food vendors. The Wait will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Ice cream social ($5) to benefit Hess Figure Skating.
LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 15-20, Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. For complete schedule, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/
VIETNAM VETERANS MOVING WALL: Aug. 18-22, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 18-20, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
